Fri, 17 February 2017 at 1:05 am

Ed Sheeran: 'How Would You Feel' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Ed Sheeran: 'How Would You Feel' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Ed Sheeran has treated fans to a new song from his upcoming album Divide and you can officially listen to “How Would You Feel (Paean)” right here!

The singer released the song at midnight on Friday morning (February 17) to ring in his 26th birthday!

“How Would You Feel (Paean) comes out tomorrow at midnight wherever you are in the world, its not the next single, but is one of my favzzzzz,” Ed tweeted about the new song.

This is the third song that Ed has released from the upcoming album, following “Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill.” Download all of the songs now on iTunes!

Click inside to read the lyrics from the new song…

Photos: Greg Williams
