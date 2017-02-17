Top Stories
Fri, 17 February 2017 at 4:30 pm

Ellen DeGeneres Asks Kris Jenner if Kanye West is Friends with President Trump

Ellen DeGeneres Asks Kris Jenner if Kanye West is Friends with President Trump

Kris Jenner is appearing on Monday’s new episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and she opens up about her son-in-law Kanye West‘s visit with President Trump before the inauguration.

The 39-year-old rapper paid a visit to Trump Tower in New York City and he at one point voiced support for Trump, but he has reportedly reversed his opinions on the president after his first few weeks in office.

“He went and [my boyfriend] Corey went with him and they went because I think he had some, you know, issue that he might have wanted to talk about and I think that was the extent of it,” Kris said. “I think he was lucky enough to be able to get you know, an audience and talk about whatever they talked about, but I think that, you know, it wasnâ€™t for any special intention.”


Kris Jenner on Kanye’s Ties to Trump
Photos: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
