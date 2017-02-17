'Fist Fight' End Credits Scene Details Revealed!

If you go to see the new comedy Fist Fight in theaters this weekend, make sure to stay in your seats until the very end as there is a post-credits scene you’ll want to watch!

The new comedy stars Ice Cube and Charlie Day, though the end credits scene focuses mainly on Tracy Morgan.

Here is the movie’s synopsis: “On the last day of the year, mild-mannered high school English teacher Andy Campbell (Day) is trying his best to keep it together amidst senior pranks, a dysfunctional administration and budget cuts that put jobs on the line. But things go from bad to worse when he accidentally crosses his much tougher and deeply feared colleague, Ron Strickland (Ice Cube), who challenges Campbell to an old-fashioned throw down after school. News of the fight spreads like wildfire and ends up becoming the very thing this school, and Campbell, needed.”

Click inside to get the scoop on the end credits scene…

When the credits start, there is a blooper reel, but make sure to stay until the credits stop rolling for the extra scene.

During the scene, Tracy‘s character raps a song to the 911 responder featured earlier in the movie. She then laughs and walks away after he hits on her.