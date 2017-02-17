Top Stories
Fri, 17 February 2017 at 11:39 am

Future's New Self-Titled Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Future's New Self-Titled Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Future‘s self-titled fifth studio album is out now, and you can listen to it right here!

The 17-track collection arrives with no features, it’s full on Future from beginning to end. “All my energy, I want to put it in my music,” the 33-year-old actor told Zane Lowe on Beats 1. “I want you to hear this and say, ‘He gave us all of him.’ You’re gonna be able to hear the completeness of it, the sound, where I’m at, my voice, my tone, my wordplay, everything that’s going on around me, I was able to create off it, to be inspired by so many moments that were happening.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Future

“I want to be able to speak on how I’m living now, more so,” Future added. “I want to be authentic to what I am now, true to what I am, to be able to tell you, to get you from where you’re at, to get to where I am now, to this position. It’s like a fresh start.”

Go download Future on iTunes and stream it below from Spotify.

Click inside to stream Future’s new self-titled on Apple Music…
