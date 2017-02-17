Top Stories
Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna Have Split Yet Again

Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Have Split Yet Again

Tiffany Trump Responds to Whoopi Goldberg After NYFW Seating Controversy

Tiffany Trump Responds to Whoopi Goldberg After NYFW Seating Controversy

'Love Actually' Reunion Set Photos Revealed!

'Love Actually' Reunion Set Photos Revealed!

Meet Marc Anthony's 21-Year-Old Girlfriend

Meet Marc Anthony's 21-Year-Old Girlfriend

Fri, 17 February 2017 at 12:36 am

Gigi Hadid Shows Off Her Killer Abs in NYC!

Gigi Hadid Shows Off Her Killer Abs in NYC!

Holy abs!

Gigi Hadid shows off her toned tummy as she rocks an all beige outfit while leaving her apartment on Thursday afternoon (February 16) in New York City

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gigi Hadid

That same day, Gigi‘s younger sister Bella was spotted wearing reflective sunglasses as she stepped out to run errands.

Gigi and Bella have had a busy past couple of days during New York Fashion Week.

The day before, the models strutted their way down the runway for Anna Sui‘s fashion show.

10+ pictures inside of Gigi and Bella Hadid out and about in NYC…
Just Jared on Facebook
gigi hadid shows off her killer aabs in nyc 01
gigi hadid shows off her killer aabs in nyc 02
gigi hadid shows off her killer aabs in nyc 03
gigi hadid shows off her killer aabs in nyc 04
gigi hadid shows off her killer aabs in nyc 05
gigi hadid shows off her killer aabs in nyc 06
gigi hadid shows off her killer aabs in nyc 07
gigi hadid shows off her killer aabs in nyc 08
gigi hadid shows off her killer aabs in nyc 09
gigi hadid shows off her killer aabs in nyc 10
gigi hadid shows off her killer aabs in nyc 11
gigi hadid shows off her killer aabs in nyc 12

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Here's the latest in the Paul Walker death lawsuit - TMZ
  • Are Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs married? - Gossip Cop
  • Check out this exclusive still from the upcoming movie Everything, Everything based on the novel by Nicola Yoon - Just Jared Jr
  • Get to know the new Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay - Wetpaint
  • Tom Hardy had quite the Valentine's Day - Lainey Gossip
  • Check out a review of the new TV show Doubt - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here