Gigi Hadid Shows Off Her Killer Abs in NYC!

Holy abs!

Gigi Hadid shows off her toned tummy as she rocks an all beige outfit while leaving her apartment on Thursday afternoon (February 16) in New York City

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gigi Hadid

That same day, Gigi‘s younger sister Bella was spotted wearing reflective sunglasses as she stepped out to run errands.

Gigi and Bella have had a busy past couple of days during New York Fashion Week.

The day before, the models strutted their way down the runway for Anna Sui‘s fashion show.

10+ pictures inside of Gigi and Bella Hadid out and about in NYC…