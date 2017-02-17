Top Stories
Pregnant Beyonce Cradles Baby Bump During Casual Outing

Chrissy Metz Defends Chris Sullivan's Fat Suit on 'This Is Us'

Kate Hudson Talks About Celebs Who Use Dating Apps!

Justin Timberlake Weighs In On President Trump

Fri, 17 February 2017 at 10:02 pm

J.J. Abrams Teases Upcoming Stephen King Anthology 'Castle Rock' (VIDEO)

J.J. Abrams is teaming up with Stephen King for Hulu’s upcoming anthology, Castle Rock.

The series has been kept under wraps but the title is derived from the name of the fictional Maine town featured in many of Stephen‘s books, including The Dead Zone, The Body, Uncle Otto’s Truck, Mrs. Todd’s Shortcut and The Dark Half.

The series is set to weave together themes and characters from the books that use the Castle Rock location.

Every season of the show will reportedly follow a new set of characters while playing on themes from previous seasons.

JJ Abrams and I want to invite you to take a trip to Castle Rock. Soon. Be afraid,” Stephen wrote on his Twitter.

Watch the entire teaser below…
Getty
  • Brooklyn Beckham breaks his arm while on family vacation - TMZ
  • Angelina Jolie and Jared Leto are not dating - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran releases a new song on his birthday - Just Jared Jr
  • Check out the set pics of the Love Actually sequel - Lainey Gossip
  • Chris Colfer will star in sci-fi TV drama Indigo - The Hollywood Reporter
