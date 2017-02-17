J.J. Abrams Teases Upcoming Stephen King Anthology 'Castle Rock' (VIDEO)

J.J. Abrams is teaming up with Stephen King for Hulu’s upcoming anthology, Castle Rock.

The series has been kept under wraps but the title is derived from the name of the fictional Maine town featured in many of Stephen‘s books, including The Dead Zone, The Body, Uncle Otto’s Truck, Mrs. Todd’s Shortcut and The Dark Half.

The series is set to weave together themes and characters from the books that use the Castle Rock location.

Every season of the show will reportedly follow a new set of characters while playing on themes from previous seasons.

“JJ Abrams and I want to invite you to take a trip to Castle Rock. Soon. Be afraid,” Stephen wrote on his Twitter.

Watch the entire teaser below…