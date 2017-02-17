Top Stories
Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna Have Split Yet Again

Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Have Split Yet Again

Tiffany Trump Responds to Whoopi Goldberg After NYFW Seating Controversy

Tiffany Trump Responds to Whoopi Goldberg After NYFW Seating Controversy

'Love Actually' Reunion Set Photos Revealed!

'Love Actually' Reunion Set Photos Revealed!

Meet Marc Anthony's 21-Year-Old Girlfriend

Meet Marc Anthony's 21-Year-Old Girlfriend

Fri, 17 February 2017 at 8:52 am

Jimmy Fallon Spoofs Donald Trump's Press Conference On 'The Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Jimmy Fallon Spoofs Donald Trump's Press Conference On 'The Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Jimmy Fallon‘s cold open on The Tonight Show on Thursday night (February 16) took on President Donald Trump‘s recent controversial press conference, and it was absolutely hilarious!

“Thank me and buckle up because I’m comin’ in hot,” the 42-year-old host announced at the podium. “This is gonna be a crazy one. Daddy came to play. First of all, you’re all fake news, I hate you all very much, and thank you for being here.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy also called out CNN and spoofed the reports of Michael Flynn‘s connections with Russia: “Look, I knew that he knew that I knew, but he didn’t know that I knew that he knew that I knew that he knew that I knew that he knew. So now you know.”

Watch the full skit below…


Trump Press Conference Cold Open
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Andrew Lipovsky; Photos: NBC
Posted to: Donald Trump, Jimmy Fallon, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brooklyn Beckham breaks his arm while on family vacation - TMZ
  • Angelina Jolie and Jared Leto are not dating - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran releases a new song on his birthday - Just Jared Jr
  • Check out the set pics of the Love Actually sequel - Lainey Gossip
  • Chris Colfer will star in sci-fi TV drama Indigo - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here