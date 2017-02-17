Jimmy Fallon Spoofs Donald Trump's Press Conference On 'The Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Jimmy Fallon‘s cold open on The Tonight Show on Thursday night (February 16) took on President Donald Trump‘s recent controversial press conference, and it was absolutely hilarious!

“Thank me and buckle up because I’m comin’ in hot,” the 42-year-old host announced at the podium. “This is gonna be a crazy one. Daddy came to play. First of all, you’re all fake news, I hate you all very much, and thank you for being here.”

Jimmy also called out CNN and spoofed the reports of Michael Flynn‘s connections with Russia: “Look, I knew that he knew that I knew, but he didn’t know that I knew that he knew that I knew that he knew that I knew that he knew. So now you know.”

Watch the full skit below…



Trump Press Conference Cold Open