Fri, 17 February 2017 at 11:40 am

Justin Timberlake Is Making New Music with Max Martin!

Justin Timberlake Is Making New Music with Max Martin!

Justin Timberlake has revealed that he will be teaming up with hitmaker Max Martin for new music!

The guys are collaborating with “Can’t Stop the Feeling” co-writer Shellback on some new songs and Justin revealed the news at a screening of Trolls on Thursday (February 16) in Los Angeles.

The screening was hosted by Variety and the AARP Movies for Grownups series.

“I’ve known Max for years and then to include Shellback in the process… we literally came from the studio tonight to come to this Q&A,” Justin said. “And we’re going back after this. There’s a ton of music that we’re making right now and I’m just so excited about it.”

Justin and Max have previously worked together on NSYNC songs like “Tearin’ Up My Heart,” “I Want You Back,” and “It’s Gonna Be Me.”


Photos: Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Posted to: Justin Timberlake, Max Martin, Music, Shellback

