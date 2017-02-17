Top Stories
Fri, 17 February 2017 at 2:27 am

Kate Hudson Talks About Celebs Who Use Dating Apps!

Kate Hudson Talks About Celebs Who Use Dating Apps!

Kate Hudson is opening up about her dating life and celebs who use dating apps.

The 37-year-old actress and Fabletics designer opened up about her thoughts on the apps during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Friday (February 17).

“What’s crazy is that there’s a lot of, you know, celebrity types on these dating apps, which kind of makes you go, maybe… no. I can’t imagine,” Kate said about possible making a profile.

“So, you look at a guy, he’s hot, and then you see his profile and you’re like, ‘Maybe I’ll text him or maybe we’ll match,’ and then you start texting and then it just goes away,” Kate said. “Like, all your girlfriends seem to maybe go to lunch and then its like, ‘What happened to that guy you met on Raya or Bumble and whatever else?’”

“I just think, why don’t you just meet a guy in Starbucks? Why don’t you just go up to someone and why doesn’t a guy have the guts to come up and say, ‘Hey, I’m so-and-so. How about we hang out?’” Kate said. “Maybe I’m old school, but I’m alright.”


Photos: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
