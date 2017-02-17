Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Bring Kim Kardashian McDonald's After Kanye West's Show (Video)

Kendall Jenner and family celebrated Kanye West‘s Yeezy Season 5 show with some fast food treats!

The 21-year-old model, along with Bella Hadid – who both had to miss Kanye‘s show because they were walking in Anna Sui‘s show as part of New York Fashion Week – brought Kim Kardashian some bags of McDonald’s after her hubby’s show.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

“Look at these delivery girls, they’re so cute!” Kim said in her Snapchat video earlier this week.

They appeared to order chicken nuggets, a cheeseburger, and fries, with barbecue and ranch sauce on the side.

Watch below!

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats (@kimksnapchats) on Feb 15, 2017 at 3:24pm PST

Also pictured inside: Kendall grabbing dinner at Carbone with Kaia and Presley Gerber on Thursday (February 16) in New York, and taking a walk earlier that day after walking in Marc Jacobs‘ show.

Click inside to see another snap of their food…