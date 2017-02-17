Top Stories
Kate Hudson Talks About Celebs Who Use Dating Apps!

Piers Morgan's Son Calls Him 'Vernon Dursley' While Expressing Love for J.K. Rowling

Maksim Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Debut First Photo of Baby Boy Shai!

Justin Timberlake Weighs In On President Trump

Fri, 17 February 2017 at 1:21 pm

Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Bring Kim Kardashian McDonald's After Kanye West's Show (Video)

Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Bring Kim Kardashian McDonald's After Kanye West's Show (Video)

Kendall Jenner and family celebrated Kanye West‘s Yeezy Season 5 show with some fast food treats!

The 21-year-old model, along with Bella Hadid – who both had to miss Kanye‘s show because they were walking in Anna Sui‘s show as part of New York Fashion Week – brought Kim Kardashian some bags of McDonald’s after her hubby’s show.

“Look at these delivery girls, they’re so cute!” Kim said in her Snapchat video earlier this week.

They appeared to order chicken nuggets, a cheeseburger, and fries, with barbecue and ranch sauce on the side.

Watch below!

Also pictured inside: Kendall grabbing dinner at Carbone with Kaia and Presley Gerber on Thursday (February 16) in New York, and taking a walk earlier that day after walking in Marc Jacobs‘ show.

Click inside to see another snap of their food…
