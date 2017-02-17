Top Stories
Pregnant Beyonce Cradles Baby Bump During Casual Outing

Chrissy Metz Defends Chris Sullivan's Fat Suit on 'This Is Us'

Kate Hudson Talks About Celebs Who Use Dating Apps!

Justin Timberlake Weighs In On President Trump

Fri, 17 February 2017 at 10:56 pm

Kim Kardashian Is Back To Platinum Blonde Hair!

Kim Kardashian Is Back To Platinum Blonde Hair!

Kim Kardashian has returned to her platinum blonde locks!

The 36-year-old debuted her short new ‘do on her Snapchat on Friday afternoon (February 17) as an ode to her friend Paris Hilton.

“Today’s vibes channeling Paris! Happy Birthday @ParisHilton Can’t wait to celebrate with you soon!” Kim wrote on her Twitter, along with one of her Snapchat photos.

Later in the day, Kim shared two more pics of her new hair, wearing some fun blue eye shadow and playing around with the Snapchat filters.

Kim has been rocking long, straight locks for the past few months, so the new hair comes as a surprise!

Check out her blonde locks below…
kim kardashian brings back platinum blonde 01
kim kardashian brings back platinum blonde 02
kim kardashian brings back platinum blonde 03

Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Kim Kardashian

