Kim Kardashian Is Back To Platinum Blonde Hair!

Kim Kardashian has returned to her platinum blonde locks!

The 36-year-old debuted her short new ‘do on her Snapchat on Friday afternoon (February 17) as an ode to her friend Paris Hilton.

“Today’s vibes channeling Paris! Happy Birthday @ParisHilton Can’t wait to celebrate with you soon!” Kim wrote on her Twitter, along with one of her Snapchat photos.

Later in the day, Kim shared two more pics of her new hair, wearing some fun blue eye shadow and playing around with the Snapchat filters.

Kim has been rocking long, straight locks for the past few months, so the new hair comes as a surprise!

Check out her blonde locks below…