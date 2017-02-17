Linkin Park & Kiiara Premiere: 'Heavy' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Linkin Park have made their grand return with a brand new song titled “Heavy” featuring Kiiara and you can stream it right here!

The track – co-written by hit-making duo Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter – is the lead single off of the band’s – Chester Bennington, Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave Farrell, Rob Bourdon and Joe Hahn – upcoming album One More Light, due out May 19th via Warner Bros.

“When we started this [band], we had always written all of our albums ourselves…It’s the band writing every song, every note, every word,” Mike told On Air with Ryan Seacrest in-studio on Thursday morning (February 16). “And so at the beginning of this album, I said, ‘We’ve never tried writing with somebody else who we consider to be a good writer’. This is exactly what the album sounds like. This is the indication of the new sound.”

Linkin Park & Kiiara – ‘Heavy’ (Official Lyric Video)

