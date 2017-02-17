Top Stories
Kate Hudson Talks About Celebs Who Use Dating Apps!

Kate Hudson Talks About Celebs Who Use Dating Apps!

Piers Morgan's Son Calls Him 'Vernon Dursley' While Expressing Love for J.K. Rowling

Piers Morgan's Son Calls Him 'Vernon Dursley' While Expressing Love for J.K. Rowling

Maksim Chmerkovskiy &amp; Peta Murgatroyd Debut First Photo of Baby Boy Shai!

Maksim Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Debut First Photo of Baby Boy Shai!

Justin Timberlake Weighs In On President Trump

Justin Timberlake Weighs In On President Trump

Fri, 17 February 2017 at 1:33 pm

Linkin Park & Kiiara Premiere: 'Heavy' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Linkin Park & Kiiara Premiere: 'Heavy' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Linkin Park have made their grand return with a brand new song titled “Heavy” featuring Kiiara and you can stream it right here!

The track – co-written by hit-making duo Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter – is the lead single off of the band’s – Chester Bennington, Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave Farrell, Rob Bourdon and Joe Hahn – upcoming album One More Light, due out May 19th via Warner Bros.

“When we started this [band], we had always written all of our albums ourselves…It’s the band writing every song, every note, every word,” Mike told On Air with Ryan Seacrest in-studio on Thursday morning (February 16). “And so at the beginning of this album, I said, ‘We’ve never tried writing with somebody else who we consider to be a good writer’. This is exactly what the album sounds like. This is the indication of the new sound.”

Heavy” is also available on Spotify and iTunes!


Linkin Park & Kiiara – ‘Heavy’ (Official Lyric Video)

Click inside to read the lyrics for Linkin Park and Kiiara’s new song…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: First Listen, Kiiara, Linkin Park, Lyrics, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brooklyn Beckham breaks his arm while on family vacation - TMZ
  • Angelina Jolie and Jared Leto are not dating - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran releases a new song on his birthday - Just Jared Jr
  • Check out the set pics of the Love Actually sequel - Lainey Gossip
  • Chris Colfer will star in sci-fi TV drama Indigo - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here