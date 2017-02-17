Top Stories
Fri, 17 February 2017 at 5:41 pm

Lisa Marie Presley's Twins Reportedly in Protective Custody After Indecent Material Found on Ex's Computer

Lisa Marie Presley's Twins Reportedly in Protective Custody After Indecent Material Found on Ex's Computer

Lisa Marie Presley‘s eight-year-old twin daughters are reportedly in protective custody after indecent material was discovered on her ex’s computer.

The 49-year-old singer’s ex, musician Michael Lockwood, had disturbing photos of children on his laptop, according to new court documents from their divorce proceedings.

The documents explain that Lisa Marie was “shocked and horrified and sick to my stomach” after the discovery.

Although Michael has yet to be convicted of crimes related to his possession of the photos, there is a trial set for March.

The court documents did not specify why the children were allegedly removed from Lisa Marie‘s custody in addition to Michael.

We hope the situation is resolved quickly for Lisa Marie.

Photos: WENN
Lisa Marie Presley, Michael Lockwood

    Ugh… she sure knows how to pick ‘em.

