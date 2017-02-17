Top Stories
Fri, 17 February 2017 at 6:47 pm

Logan's Hugh Jackman Reveals What His Wife Thought of His Look While Filming

Logan's Hugh Jackman Reveals What His Wife Thought of His Look While Filming

Hugh Jackman is opening up about what his wife Deborra-Lee Furness really thought of his grizzly look while he was shooting Logan!

Ahead of its nationwide release on March 3, the 48-year-old actor premiered the film at the 2017 Berlinale International Film Fesitval held at Berlinale Palace on Friday (February 17) in Berlin, Germany.

He was joined by his co-stars Patrick Stewart and Dafne Keen, as well as director James Mangold.

As Logan is set some years in the future, Hugh had to get his makeup done to look older than he really is, but he says Deborra-Lee was a fan!

“She quite liked it, which gives me hope because I had to wear a wig for the old salt and pepper,” Hugh told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m good for another 15 years I think.”

Exactly one year ago to the day – in Miami reading the first hard copy of LOGAN. @wponx @20thcenturyfox

A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

Click inside to hear what else Hugh had to say about getting into character…

“There is not a frame of this film where I can’t say I didn’t put everything into it,” Hugh added. “I couldn’t have made this film if I didn’t make the decision within myself that this was the last one. I just didn’t compromise on anything. I was a pain to a lot of people, because I don’t get another shot at this. This is a character I love. I owe my career to this character.”

