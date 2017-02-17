Top Stories
Kate Hudson Talks About Celebs Who Use Dating Apps!

Piers Morgan's Son Calls Him 'Vernon Dursley' While Expressing Love for J.K. Rowling

Maksim Chmerkovskiy &amp; Peta Murgatroyd Debut First Photo of Baby Boy Shai!

Justin Timberlake Weighs In On President Trump

Fri, 17 February 2017 at 2:16 pm

Maggie Rogers Drops Debut 'Now That The Light Is Fading' EP - Listen Now!

Maggie Rogers Drops Debut 'Now That The Light Is Fading' EP - Listen Now!

Maggie Rogers has released a her debut five-song EP titled Now That The Light Is Fading and she’s about to hit the road to promote the new music!

The EP features four original songs written, produced and performed by the 22-year-old multi-instrumentalist, including the tracks “Alaska,” “Dog Years,” and “On + Off” which have more than 136 million plays combined across all platforms.

Earlier this week, Maggie made her television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon performing her single “Alaska,” which charted in Spotify’s Viral 50 in 40 countries and hit #1 in 23 countries

Maggie‘s first-ever North American headline tour sold out more than two months in advance of its launch. The run kicks off March 20th – Get familiar with Maggie now!

You can stream the songs below via Spotify and download them on iTunes.

