Maksim Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Debut First Photo of Baby Boy Shai!

Dancing With the Stars couple Maksim Chmerkovksiy and Peta Murgatroyd have debuted the first photo of their newborn son Shai!

The dancing pros were featured on this morning’s episode of Good Morning America and they followed up the appearance by posting the first official to Peta‘s Fam & Glam website.

“This past month and a half we’ve tried to keep Shai to ourselves, like our little secret that only we get to enjoy – but babies aren’t secrets and keeping him hidden away forever isn’t realistic of healthy,” Peta writes.

She added later on, “We’re finally ready to share Shai with the world.”