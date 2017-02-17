Top Stories
Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna Have Split Yet Again

Tiffany Trump Responds to Whoopi Goldberg After NYFW Seating Controversy

'Love Actually' Reunion Set Photos Revealed!

Meet Marc Anthony's 21-Year-Old Girlfriend

Fri, 17 February 2017 at 8:22 am

Martha Hunt Stars In The Chainsmokers' 'Paris' Music Video - Watch Here!

Victoria’s Secret Angel Martha Hunt shows off her acting chops in the just released music video for The Chainsmokers‘ latest hit “Paris“!

“Guysssssss the official music video for PARIS is out!!! It’s our favorite video we have ever done go check it out,” the duo – Alex Pall and Drew Taggarttweeted. “The video perfectly captures the essence of the song visually and we hope it brings new meaning to the message behind the song #PARIS”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of The Chainsmokers

“And thank you to @marthahunt for being our incredible lead she is so talented and just is remarkable in this video!,” the guys continued.

The Chainsmokers are set to release their full-length debut called Memories Do Not Open on April 7th – Check out the dates for their upcoming spring arena tour here!


The Chainsmokers – ‘Paris’ (Music Video)
