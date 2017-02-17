Top Stories
Fri, 17 February 2017 at 7:40 pm

Matt Reeves No Longer In Talks to Direct 'The Batman'

Matt Reeves is no longer in the running to direct the upcoming The Batman film, according to THR.

The 50-year-old director was reportedly in early talks to direct the flick after Ben Affleck stepped down from the position.

A studio source confirmed that negotiations have broken down and Matt has exited the talks, just a week after they began.

Matt is currently deep in post-production on Planet of the Apes sequel, War for the Planet of the Apes.

Before negotiations began, directors Ridley Scott and Fede Alvarez were rumored to be contenders for the coveted spot.

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Matt Reeves, Movies

