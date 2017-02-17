Top Stories
Pregnant Beyonce Cradles Baby Bump During Casual Outing

Pregnant Beyonce Cradles Baby Bump During Casual Outing

Chrissy Metz Defends Chris Sullivan's Fat Suit on 'This Is Us'

Chrissy Metz Defends Chris Sullivan's Fat Suit on 'This Is Us'

Kate Hudson Talks About Celebs Who Use Dating Apps!

Kate Hudson Talks About Celebs Who Use Dating Apps!

Justin Timberlake Weighs In On President Trump

Justin Timberlake Weighs In On President Trump

Fri, 17 February 2017 at 8:56 pm

Max Irons & Samantha Barks Premiere 'Bitter Harvest,' Hope to Shed Light on Stalin's Genocidal Project Against Ukrainians

Max Irons & Samantha Barks Premiere 'Bitter Harvest,' Hope to Shed Light on Stalin's Genocidal Project Against Ukrainians

Max Irons and Samantha Harvest looked sharp at the premiere of their upcoming film Bitter Harvest!

The 31-year-old actor and the 26-year-old actress hit the carpet the Roadside Attractions event held at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on Thursday (February 16) in New York City. They also had fun at the after party at The Leopard at des Artistes.

They were joined by their co-star Tamer Hassan, director George Mendeluk, and the event’s host Richard Stengel.

The romantic war drama focuses on Joseph Stalin‘s genocidal policies against Ukrainians in the 1930s, leading to millions of deaths by starvation.

“I’m afraid to say I didn’t know about it,” Max told Vogue at the premiere regarding his knowledge of the historical event before taking on the role. “I knew a little about this fractious relationship between Russia and Ukraine but, no, not about this. Hopefully we’re playing a very small part in getting the story out there.”

Bitter Harvest hits theaters on February 24! In the meantime, check out Just Jared‘s exclusive clip from the film.

FYI: Samantha is wearing Jimmy Choo shoes.

20+ pictures inside of Max Irons, Samantha Barks, and more at the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
max irons and samantha barks premiere bitter harvest hope to shed light 01
max irons and samantha barks premiere bitter harvest hope to shed light 02
max irons and samantha barks premiere bitter harvest hope to shed light 03
max irons and samantha barks premiere bitter harvest hope to shed light 04
max irons and samantha barks premiere bitter harvest hope to shed light 05
max irons and samantha barks premiere bitter harvest hope to shed light 06
max irons and samantha barks premiere bitter harvest hope to shed light 07
max irons and samantha barks premiere bitter harvest hope to shed light 08
max irons and samantha barks premiere bitter harvest hope to shed light 09
max irons and samantha barks premiere bitter harvest hope to shed light 10
max irons and samantha barks premiere bitter harvest hope to shed light 11
max irons and samantha barks premiere bitter harvest hope to shed light 12
max irons and samantha barks premiere bitter harvest hope to shed light 13
max irons and samantha barks premiere bitter harvest hope to shed light 14
max irons and samantha barks premiere bitter harvest hope to shed light 15
max irons and samantha barks premiere bitter harvest hope to shed light 16
max irons and samantha barks premiere bitter harvest hope to shed light 17
max irons and samantha barks premiere bitter harvest hope to shed light 18
max irons and samantha barks premiere bitter harvest hope to shed light 19
max irons and samantha barks premiere bitter harvest hope to shed light 20
max irons and samantha barks premiere bitter harvest hope to shed light 21
max irons and samantha barks premiere bitter harvest hope to shed light 22
max irons and samantha barks premiere bitter harvest hope to shed light 23

Photos: Marion Curtis/StarPix
Posted to: Max Irons, Samantha Barks, Tamer Hassan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brooklyn Beckham breaks his arm while on family vacation - TMZ
  • Angelina Jolie and Jared Leto are not dating - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran releases a new song on his birthday - Just Jared Jr
  • Check out the set pics of the Love Actually sequel - Lainey Gossip
  • Chris Colfer will star in sci-fi TV drama Indigo - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here