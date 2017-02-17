Max Irons & Samantha Barks Premiere 'Bitter Harvest,' Hope to Shed Light on Stalin's Genocidal Project Against Ukrainians

Max Irons and Samantha Harvest looked sharp at the premiere of their upcoming film Bitter Harvest!

The 31-year-old actor and the 26-year-old actress hit the carpet the Roadside Attractions event held at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on Thursday (February 16) in New York City. They also had fun at the after party at The Leopard at des Artistes.

They were joined by their co-star Tamer Hassan, director George Mendeluk, and the event’s host Richard Stengel.

The romantic war drama focuses on Joseph Stalin‘s genocidal policies against Ukrainians in the 1930s, leading to millions of deaths by starvation.

“I’m afraid to say I didn’t know about it,” Max told Vogue at the premiere regarding his knowledge of the historical event before taking on the role. “I knew a little about this fractious relationship between Russia and Ukraine but, no, not about this. Hopefully we’re playing a very small part in getting the story out there.”

Bitter Harvest hits theaters on February 24! In the meantime, check out Just Jared‘s exclusive clip from the film.

FYI: Samantha is wearing Jimmy Choo shoes.

20+ pictures inside of Max Irons, Samantha Barks, and more at the event…