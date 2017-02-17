Fri, 17 February 2017 at 4:30 am
Naya Rivera's Son Josey Threw a Valentine's Day Party!
Naya Rivera does some grocery shopping on Wednesday afternoon (February 15) in Los Feliz, Calif.
The 30-year-old actress rocked workout gear as she spent the day running errands around town.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Naya Rivera
The day before, Naya spent Valentine’s Day with her cute one-year-old son Josey!
Naya took to Instagram to share a picture of Josey with his friends celebrating the holiday!
10+ pictures inside of Naya Rivera grocery shopping…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures, AKM-GSI Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Josey Dorsey, Naya Rivera, Valentine's Day
Sponsored Links by ZergNet