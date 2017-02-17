Top Stories
Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna Have Split Yet Again

Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Have Split Yet Again

Tiffany Trump Responds to Whoopi Goldberg After NYFW Seating Controversy

Tiffany Trump Responds to Whoopi Goldberg After NYFW Seating Controversy

'Love Actually' Reunion Set Photos Revealed!

'Love Actually' Reunion Set Photos Revealed!

Meet Marc Anthony's 21-Year-Old Girlfriend

Meet Marc Anthony's 21-Year-Old Girlfriend

Fri, 17 February 2017 at 4:30 am

Naya Rivera's Son Josey Threw a Valentine's Day Party!

Naya Rivera's Son Josey Threw a Valentine's Day Party!

Naya Rivera does some grocery shopping on Wednesday afternoon (February 15) in Los Feliz, Calif.

The 30-year-old actress rocked workout gear as she spent the day running errands around town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Naya Rivera

The day before, Naya spent Valentine’s Day with her cute one-year-old son Josey!

Naya took to Instagram to share a picture of Josey with his friends celebrating the holiday!

❤ you to the moon and back. #Vday

A post shared by Naya Rivera Dorsey (@nayarivera) on

Josey's Vday party '17 ❤❤

A post shared by Naya Rivera Dorsey (@nayarivera) on

10+ pictures inside of Naya Rivera grocery shopping…
Just Jared on Facebook
naya rivera son josey threw valentines day party 01
naya rivera son josey threw valentines day party 02
naya rivera son josey threw valentines day party 03
naya rivera son josey threw valentines day party 04
naya rivera son josey threw valentines day party 05
naya rivera son josey threw valentines day party 06
naya rivera son josey threw valentines day party 07
naya rivera son josey threw valentines day party 08
naya rivera son josey threw valentines day party 09
naya rivera son josey threw valentines day party 10

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures, AKM-GSI
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Josey Dorsey, Naya Rivera, Valentine's Day

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brooklyn Beckham breaks his arm while on family vacation - TMZ
  • Angelina Jolie and Jared Leto are not dating - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran releases a new song on his birthday - Just Jared Jr
  • Check out the set pics of the Love Actually sequel - Lainey Gossip
  • Chris Colfer will star in sci-fi TV drama Indigo - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here