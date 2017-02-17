Top Stories
Kate Hudson Talks About Celebs Who Use Dating Apps!

Piers Morgan's Son Calls Him 'Vernon Dursley' While Expressing Love for J.K. Rowling

Maksim Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Debut First Photo of Baby Boy Shai!

Justin Timberlake Weighs In On President Trump

Fri, 17 February 2017 at 2:12 pm

Nick Jonas Hopes People Get Down to 'Bom Bidi Bom' - in the Bedroom!

Nick Jonas Hopes People Get Down to 'Bom Bidi Bom' - in the Bedroom!

That’s right, Nick Jonas came right out and said it.

The 24-year-old singer admitted that he hopes fans of his steamy track with Nicki Minaj, “Bom Bidi Bom,” play it while they’re getting intimate!

“I just tried to bring some soul to it, and have fun with a song that I hope a lot of people have sex to,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

The track is part of the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack. (Stream the full album here!)

“I haven’t seen this scene yet, but I’ve heard from many people that it is… an explosive scene,” he added about the moment during which the song is played in the film.

“I love Nicki. She’s amazing, she killed her verse,” Nick went on. “It’s incredible. I might be biased, but I think it’s one of her best.”

Pictured: Nick arriving at Catch LA for dinner on Thursday (February 16) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Photos: AKM-GSI
