Top Stories
Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Have Split Yet Again

Tiffany Trump Responds to Whoopi Goldberg After NYFW Seating Controversy

'Love Actually' Reunion Set Photos Revealed!

Meet Marc Anthony's 21-Year-Old Girlfriend

Fri, 17 February 2017 at 8:00 am

Nicole Kidman, Kevin Hart, & Bryan Cranston Begin FIlming 'Untouchable' in NYC

Nicole Kidman gets into character while filming a scene of her upcoming film Untouchable on Wednesday (February 15) in New York City.

The 49-year-old actress was spotted filming outside of a hospital with her co-star Bryan Cranston.

Later that day, Bryan was spotted filming around the city with his fellow co-star Kevin Hart.

Untouchable is about a wealthy paraplegic and an unemployed man with a criminal record who’s hired to help him.

The film is set to be released in 2018.

nicole kevin bryan begin filming untouchables 01
nicole kevin bryan begin filming untouchables 02
nicole kevin bryan begin filming untouchables 03
nicole kevin bryan begin filming untouchables 04
nicole kevin bryan begin filming untouchables 05
nicole kevin bryan begin filming untouchables 06
nicole kevin bryan begin filming untouchables 07
nicole kevin bryan begin filming untouchables 08
nicole kevin bryan begin filming untouchables 09
nicole kevin bryan begin filming untouchables 10
nicole kevin bryan begin filming untouchables 11
nicole kevin bryan begin filming untouchables 12
nicole kevin bryan begin filming untouchables 13
nicole kevin bryan begin filming untouchables 14

