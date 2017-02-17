Nicole Kidman, Kevin Hart, & Bryan Cranston Begin FIlming 'Untouchable' in NYC
Nicole Kidman gets into character while filming a scene of her upcoming film Untouchable on Wednesday (February 15) in New York City.
The 49-year-old actress was spotted filming outside of a hospital with her co-star Bryan Cranston.
Later that day, Bryan was spotted filming around the city with his fellow co-star Kevin Hart.
Untouchable is about a wealthy paraplegic and an unemployed man with a criminal record who’s hired to help him.
The film is set to be released in 2018.
