Nicole Kidman, Kevin Hart, & Bryan Cranston Begin FIlming 'Untouchable' in NYC

Nicole Kidman gets into character while filming a scene of her upcoming film Untouchable on Wednesday (February 15) in New York City.

The 49-year-old actress was spotted filming outside of a hospital with her co-star Bryan Cranston.

Later that day, Bryan was spotted filming around the city with his fellow co-star Kevin Hart.

Untouchable is about a wealthy paraplegic and an unemployed man with a criminal record who’s hired to help him.

The film is set to be released in 2018.

