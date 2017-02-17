Top Stories
Pregnant Beyonce Cradles Baby Bump During Casual Outing

Pregnant Beyonce Cradles Baby Bump During Casual Outing

Chrissy Metz Defends Chris Sullivan's Fat Suit on 'This Is Us'

Chrissy Metz Defends Chris Sullivan's Fat Suit on 'This Is Us'

Kate Hudson Talks About Celebs Who Use Dating Apps!

Kate Hudson Talks About Celebs Who Use Dating Apps!

Justin Timberlake Weighs In On President Trump

Justin Timberlake Weighs In On President Trump

Fri, 17 February 2017 at 5:26 pm

NSYNC Isn't Reuniting Despite Lance Bass's Comments

NSYNC Isn't Reuniting Despite Lance Bass's Comments

We’re sorry to tear up your hearts with this news, but *NSYNC has clarified that they do not actually have new music or a tour planned for this year.

The rumor mill kicked into high gear after Lance Bass revealed that the former boyband would be celebrating their 20-year anniversary by reuniting to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and dropping a vinyl re-release of their 1998 Home for Christmas album.

“We always appreciate the love and excitement from our fans unfortunately Lance’s comments to the press were taken out of context,” the group tweeted from their official account on Friday (February 17). When there is real news from *NSYNC you will hear it from all of us.”

Joey Fatone also commented on the news, along with Lance himself.

Some news to lift your spirits up, though: Lance also shared that the group keeps in contact every day via a group text thread.

“All we do is bag on each other all day long,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “Joey gets a lot of the brunt of our jokes. I mean, those guys are my brothers and so we act like immature brothers all the time.”

Click inside to see the rest of the tweets…
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Frank Micelotta; Photos: Getty
Posted to: 'N Sync, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, nsync

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brooklyn Beckham breaks his arm while on family vacation - TMZ
  • Angelina Jolie and Jared Leto are not dating - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran releases a new song on his birthday - Just Jared Jr
  • Check out the set pics of the Love Actually sequel - Lainey Gossip
  • Chris Colfer will star in sci-fi TV drama Indigo - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here