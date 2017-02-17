NSYNC Isn't Reuniting Despite Lance Bass's Comments

We’re sorry to tear up your hearts with this news, but *NSYNC has clarified that they do not actually have new music or a tour planned for this year.

The rumor mill kicked into high gear after Lance Bass revealed that the former boyband would be celebrating their 20-year anniversary by reuniting to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and dropping a vinyl re-release of their 1998 Home for Christmas album.

“We always appreciate the love and excitement from our fans unfortunately Lance’s comments to the press were taken out of context,” the group tweeted from their official account on Friday (February 17). When there is real news from *NSYNC you will hear it from all of us.”

Joey Fatone also commented on the news, along with Lance himself.

Some news to lift your spirits up, though: Lance also shared that the group keeps in contact every day via a group text thread.

“All we do is bag on each other all day long,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “Joey gets a lot of the brunt of our jokes. I mean, those guys are my brothers and so we act like immature brothers all the time.”

