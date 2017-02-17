Piers Morgan's Son Calls Him 'Vernon Dursley' While Expressing Love for J.K. Rowling
Piers Morgan has been in a Twitter feud with Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling recently and the journalist’s son Spencer Morgan has decided not to be on his father’s side!
After seeing the initial tweets of Rowling dragging his father on Twitter, Spencer tweeted a photo of his Deathly Hallows tattoo and said, “Well this is awkward.”
Spencer also tweeted out photos of him attending a performance of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in London, his tour of the Warner Bros. studio lot where the movies were filmed, and a visit to Harry Potter World.
After Piers tweeted that he cut his son out of his will, Spencer responded by calling him “Vernon Dursley,” the name of Harry’s horrible uncle.
Vernon Dursley 👇 https://t.co/BII9NnCtK1
— Spencer Morgan (@spencermorgan93) February 16, 2017
Well this is awkward @piersmorgan @jk_rowling pic.twitter.com/OHhkj8TWlM
— Spencer Morgan (@spencermorgan93) February 11, 2017
— Spencer Morgan (@spencermorgan93) February 13, 2017
One more can't hurt, can it? @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/sKQ17bw5bp
— Spencer Morgan (@spencermorgan93) February 15, 2017
Piersy, is now an awkward time to thank you for the Harry Potter World tickets? @piersmorgan @spencermorgan93 #bringitJK pic.twitter.com/MwpcJqu0jF
— George Clutton (@georgeclutton) February 15, 2017
Time to end this where it all began pic.twitter.com/SPqHRakUZt
— Spencer Morgan (@spencermorgan93) February 16, 2017