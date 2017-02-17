Pregnant Beyonce Cradles Baby Bump During Casual Outing

Beyonce sure knows how to glam up for the red carpet and also dress down for a casual outing!

The 35-year-old pregnant entertainer was seen wearing a t-shirt, shorts, and sneakers while going shopping with a bodyguard and assistant on Thursday afternoon (February 16) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Bey was seen holding her hand on her baby bump while heading into the store.

After wearing two glam looks at the Grammys this past weekend, Beyonce changed into a third outfit for the night for her sister Solange‘s after party. Go see the new photos from the private event!