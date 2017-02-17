Top Stories
Kate Hudson Talks About Celebs Who Use Dating Apps!

Piers Morgan's Son Calls Him 'Vernon Dursley' While Expressing Love for J.K. Rowling

Maksim Chmerkovskiy &amp; Peta Murgatroyd Debut First Photo of Baby Boy Shai!

Justin Timberlake Weighs In On President Trump

Fri, 17 February 2017 at 2:19 pm

Pregnant Beyonce Cradles Baby Bump During Casual Outing

Beyonce sure knows how to glam up for the red carpet and also dress down for a casual outing!

The 35-year-old pregnant entertainer was seen wearing a t-shirt, shorts, and sneakers while going shopping with a bodyguard and assistant on Thursday afternoon (February 16) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Bey was seen holding her hand on her baby bump while heading into the store.

After wearing two glam looks at the Grammys this past weekend, Beyonce changed into a third outfit for the night for her sister Solange‘s after party. Go see the new photos from the private event!
pregnant beyonce cradles baby bump during casual outing 01
pregnant beyonce cradles baby bump during casual outing 02
pregnant beyonce cradles baby bump during casual outing 03
pregnant beyonce cradles baby bump during casual outing 04

Photos: FameFlynet Pictures
Posted to: Beyonce Knowles, Pregnant Celebrities

