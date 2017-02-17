Prince Harry Pays Surprise Visit to Rugby Fans at Training Session

Prince Harry dropped in to surprise fans at the England Rugby Squad’s open training session!

Embracing his new role as Patron of the Rugby Football Union (RFU) – taking over from his grandmother Queen Elizabeth – the 32-year-old royal was spotted chatting with England players at Twickenham Stadium on Friday (February 17) in London, England.

Around 12,000 fans were in attendance for the visit.

Harry also spent some time with young players involved in the Rugby Football Union’s Try for Change program, which uses rugby to improve the lives of disadvantaged populations around the world.

