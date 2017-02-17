Top Stories
Kate Hudson Talks About Celebs Who Use Dating Apps!

Kate Hudson Talks About Celebs Who Use Dating Apps!

Piers Morgan's Son Calls Him 'Vernon Dursley' While Expressing Love for J.K. Rowling

Piers Morgan's Son Calls Him 'Vernon Dursley' While Expressing Love for J.K. Rowling

Maksim Chmerkovskiy &amp; Peta Murgatroyd Debut First Photo of Baby Boy Shai!

Maksim Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Debut First Photo of Baby Boy Shai!

Justin Timberlake Weighs In On President Trump

Justin Timberlake Weighs In On President Trump

Fri, 17 February 2017 at 12:28 pm

Sarah Jessica Parker & Cynthia Nixon Have A 'Sex and the City' Reunion!

Sarah Jessica Parker & Cynthia Nixon Have A 'Sex and the City' Reunion!

Sex and the City‘s Carrie and Miranda have reunited!

Sarah Jessica Parker and her former co-star Cynthia Nixon happily posed for a photograph together while attending the opening night party for Sarah‘s husband Matthew Broderick‘s new Broadway play Evening at The Talk House held at the Green Fig Urban Eatery at Yotel on Thursday (February 16) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sarah Jessica Parker

Also in attendance was Chloe Sevigny, Mario Cantone, Michael Urie and Wallace Shawn, who wrote the play and stars in it as well.

In case you didn’t know, both Mario and Wallace also starred in Sex in the City. Mario famously played Anthony Marentino and Wallace made a guest appearance on season six episode, Splat!

Also pictured: Chloe spotted going for a stroll with a gal pal in the East Village neighborhood of New York City on Wednesday (February 15).
Just Jared on Facebook
sarah jessica parker cynthia nixon have a sex and the city reunion 01
sarah jessica parker cynthia nixon have a sex and the city reunion 02
sarah jessica parker cynthia nixon have a sex and the city reunion 03
sarah jessica parker cynthia nixon have a sex and the city reunion 04
sarah jessica parker cynthia nixon have a sex and the city reunion 05
sarah jessica parker cynthia nixon have a sex and the city reunion 06
sarah jessica parker cynthia nixon have a sex and the city reunion 07
sarah jessica parker cynthia nixon have a sex and the city reunion 08
sarah jessica parker cynthia nixon have a sex and the city reunion 09
sarah jessica parker cynthia nixon have a sex and the city reunion 10
sarah jessica parker cynthia nixon have a sex and the city reunion 11
sarah jessica parker cynthia nixon have a sex and the city reunion 12
sarah jessica parker cynthia nixon have a sex and the city reunion 13
sarah jessica parker cynthia nixon have a sex and the city reunion 14
sarah jessica parker cynthia nixon have a sex and the city reunion 15
sarah jessica parker cynthia nixon have a sex and the city reunion 16
sarah jessica parker cynthia nixon have a sex and the city reunion 17
sarah jessica parker cynthia nixon have a sex and the city reunion 18
sarah jessica parker cynthia nixon have a sex and the city reunion 19
sarah jessica parker cynthia nixon have a sex and the city reunion 20
sarah jessica parker cynthia nixon have a sex and the city reunion 21
sarah jessica parker cynthia nixon have a sex and the city reunion 22
sarah jessica parker cynthia nixon have a sex and the city reunion 23
sarah jessica parker cynthia nixon have a sex and the city reunion 24
sarah jessica parker cynthia nixon have a sex and the city reunion 25

Credit: Bruce Glikas, Joseph Marzullo; Photos: FilmMagic, WENN
Posted to: Chloe Sevigny, Cynthia Nixon, Mario Cantone, Matthew Broderick, Michael Urie, Sarah Jessica Parker, Wallace Shawn

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brooklyn Beckham breaks his arm while on family vacation - TMZ
  • Angelina Jolie and Jared Leto are not dating - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran releases a new song on his birthday - Just Jared Jr
  • Check out the set pics of the Love Actually sequel - Lainey Gossip
  • Chris Colfer will star in sci-fi TV drama Indigo - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here