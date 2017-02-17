Sarah Jessica Parker & Cynthia Nixon Have A 'Sex and the City' Reunion!

Sex and the City‘s Carrie and Miranda have reunited!

Sarah Jessica Parker and her former co-star Cynthia Nixon happily posed for a photograph together while attending the opening night party for Sarah‘s husband Matthew Broderick‘s new Broadway play Evening at The Talk House held at the Green Fig Urban Eatery at Yotel on Thursday (February 16) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sarah Jessica Parker

Also in attendance was Chloe Sevigny, Mario Cantone, Michael Urie and Wallace Shawn, who wrote the play and stars in it as well.

In case you didn’t know, both Mario and Wallace also starred in Sex in the City. Mario famously played Anthony Marentino and Wallace made a guest appearance on season six episode, Splat!

Also pictured: Chloe spotted going for a stroll with a gal pal in the East Village neighborhood of New York City on Wednesday (February 15).