Star Wars' 'The Last Jedi' Title Is Confirmed to Be Plural!

After the title of Star Wars: Episode VIII was revealed to be The Last Jedi, there has been a lot of speculation about the title.

Since the plural of “jedi” is also “jedi,” fans questioned whether the last jedi referred to just one or multiple people.

Now, we have our answer thanks to international posters for the upcoming movie!

Italian, Spanish, and French versions of the poster have been revealed by the movie’s official accounts and the translation of “The Last Jedi” reveals jedi to be plural.