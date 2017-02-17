Steve Irwin's Teenage Son Robert is So Much Like Him! (Video)

Steve Irwin‘s love for animals definitely runs in the family!

The late Crocodile Hunter’s 13-year-old son Robert has an infectious personality and a passion for animals, which he showed off on The Tonight Show on Thursday evening (February 16).

Robert stopped by the show to bring out some exotic animals, including a dwarf crocodile, boa constrictor and a sloth, just like his dad did!

“My dad was actually on The Tonight Show quite a while ago, and it’s really nice to follow in his footsteps. I think I am the luckiest kid on planet earth,” Robert explained.

Watch the entire adorable segment below…