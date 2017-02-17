Top Stories
Pregnant Beyonce Cradles Baby Bump During Casual Outing

Pregnant Beyonce Cradles Baby Bump During Casual Outing

Chrissy Metz Defends Chris Sullivan's Fat Suit on 'This Is Us'

Chrissy Metz Defends Chris Sullivan's Fat Suit on 'This Is Us'

Kate Hudson Talks About Celebs Who Use Dating Apps!

Kate Hudson Talks About Celebs Who Use Dating Apps!

Justin Timberlake Weighs In On President Trump

Justin Timberlake Weighs In On President Trump

Fri, 17 February 2017 at 6:17 pm

Steve Irwin's Teenage Son Robert is So Much Like Him! (Video)

Steve Irwin's Teenage Son Robert is So Much Like Him! (Video)

Steve Irwin‘s love for animals definitely runs in the family!

The late Crocodile Hunter’s 13-year-old son Robert has an infectious personality and a passion for animals, which he showed off on The Tonight Show on Thursday evening (February 16).

Robert stopped by the show to bring out some exotic animals, including a dwarf crocodile, boa constrictor and a sloth, just like his dad did!

“My dad was actually on The Tonight Show quite a while ago, and it’s really nice to follow in his footsteps. I think I am the luckiest kid on planet earth,” Robert explained.

Watch the entire adorable segment below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: Bob Irwin, Jimmy Fallon, Steve Irwin

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brooklyn Beckham breaks his arm while on family vacation - TMZ
  • Angelina Jolie and Jared Leto are not dating - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran releases a new song on his birthday - Just Jared Jr
  • Check out the set pics of the Love Actually sequel - Lainey Gossip
  • Chris Colfer will star in sci-fi TV drama Indigo - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here