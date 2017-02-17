Steven Yeun Shows Off Wife Joana's Growing Baby Bump!

Steven Yeun rocks some blue-tinted shades as he makes his way back to his car on Thursday afternoon (February 16) in Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old former Walking Dead star spent the day running errands on his day off.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Steven Yeun



Steven is busy working on his upcoming animated film The Star alongside Kelly Clarkson and Kristin Chenworth.

Steven recently took to Instagram to show off wife Joanna‘s major baby bump!

Check out the post below!

🐝🐝 A post shared by Steven Yeun (@steveyeun) on Feb 13, 2017 at 7:46pm PST

10+ pictures inside of Steven Yeun out and about in LA…