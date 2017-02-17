Fri, 17 February 2017 at 7:00 am
Steven Yeun Shows Off Wife Joana's Growing Baby Bump!
Steven Yeun rocks some blue-tinted shades as he makes his way back to his car on Thursday afternoon (February 16) in Los Angeles.
The 33-year-old former Walking Dead star spent the day running errands on his day off.
Steven is busy working on his upcoming animated film The Star alongside Kelly Clarkson and Kristin Chenworth.
Steven recently took to Instagram to show off wife Joanna‘s major baby bump!
