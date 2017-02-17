Top Stories
Fri, 17 February 2017 at 6:01 pm

'The Leftovers' Season Three Trailer Clarifies 'The End is Near' (Video)

'The Leftovers' Season Three Trailer Clarifies 'The End is Near' (Video)

The Leftovers final season trailer features an overly cheery flight attendant warning passengers about the end of the world – so yeah, it’s a little creepy.

In the clip, Justin Theroux‘s Kevin Garvey and Carrie Coon‘s Nora Durst head through the airport and end up sitting next to each other on their flight to Melbourne, Australia.

Throughout the footage, the cheery flight attendant discusses global flooding and cabin decompression.

She adds, “Everything you know and love will soon be gone.”

The final eight episodes of the apocalyptic drama will premiere on April 16 on HBO.

Watch below!


The Leftovers: Final Season Tease – Mature Content (HBO)
Photos: HBO
