'The Purge' Movies Are Getting A Fourth Installment!

A fourth The Purge movie is heading to theaters!

Universal, Blumhouse and Platinum Dunes just announced that a fourth film from the horror/thriller franchise is in works, according to Deadline.

Details of the plot and concept of the new flick are under wraps and it’s simply being referred to as the untitled Next Purge Chapter.

The franchise’s creator James DeMonaco is set to write the movie, although they will be searching for a new director.

The film’s most recent installment, Purge: Election Year, made $118.6M worldwide, the highest-grossing title in the series.

The fourth installment of The Purge is set to hit theaters July 4, 2018