Top Stories
Pregnant Beyonce Cradles Baby Bump During Casual Outing

Pregnant Beyonce Cradles Baby Bump During Casual Outing

Chrissy Metz Defends Chris Sullivan's Fat Suit on 'This Is Us'

Chrissy Metz Defends Chris Sullivan's Fat Suit on 'This Is Us'

Kate Hudson Talks About Celebs Who Use Dating Apps!

Kate Hudson Talks About Celebs Who Use Dating Apps!

Justin Timberlake Weighs In On President Trump

Justin Timberlake Weighs In On President Trump

Fri, 17 February 2017 at 6:48 pm

'The Purge' Movies Are Getting A Fourth Installment!

'The Purge' Movies Are Getting A Fourth Installment!

A fourth The Purge movie is heading to theaters!

Universal, Blumhouse and Platinum Dunes just announced that a fourth film from the horror/thriller franchise is in works, according to Deadline.

Details of the plot and concept of the new flick are under wraps and it’s simply being referred to as the untitled Next Purge Chapter.

The franchise’s creator James DeMonaco is set to write the movie, although they will be searching for a new director.

The film’s most recent installment, Purge: Election Year, made $118.6M worldwide, the highest-grossing title in the series.

The fourth installment of The Purge is set to hit theaters July 4, 2018
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Movies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brooklyn Beckham breaks his arm while on family vacation - TMZ
  • Angelina Jolie and Jared Leto are not dating - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran releases a new song on his birthday - Just Jared Jr
  • Check out the set pics of the Love Actually sequel - Lainey Gossip
  • Chris Colfer will star in sci-fi TV drama Indigo - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here