Fri, 17 February 2017 at 11:37 pm

'This Is Us' Cast Steps Out for Season One Wrap Party - See the Pics!

'This Is Us' Cast Steps Out for Season One Wrap Party - See the Pics!

The cast of NBC’s This Is Us finished shooting season one earlier this month, and they celebrated their success at their wrap party last night!

The series’ stars headed to the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on Thursday (February 16) in Los Angeles.

Justin Hartley‘s fiancee Chrishell Stause snapped this pic of him with Logan Shroyer and Parker Bates, who both portray the younger versions of Justin‘s character.

“I love my man @justinhartley in all his carnations! 😍❤ #thisisus @thisisus,” Chrishell captioned the Instagram photo (below).

They were joined by Milo Ventimiglia, Chris Sullivan, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Eris Baker, Faithe Herman, Lonnie Chavis, and creator Dan Fogelman.

A post shared by chrishell7 (@chrishell7) on

Also pictured inside: Justin and Chrishell leaving Katsyua arm-in-arm after dinner that same night in Hollywood.

Click inside to see more pics from the party…

This Is Us ….the remix

A post shared by Eris Baker (@erisbaker) on

Hanging with my dad and twin brother. I think my mom's in New York this week…

A post shared by mackenziehancsicsak (@mackenziehancsicsak) on

Beautiful @roxyolin ❤ #thisisus #wrapparty

A post shared by 💜Faithe C. Herman (@faitheherman) on

We ❤Toby #chrissullivan #thisisus #nbcfamily #childactress

A post shared by 💜Faithe C. Herman (@faitheherman) on

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Chris Sullivan, Chrishell Stause, Dan Fogelman, Eris Baker, Faithe Herman, Justin Hartley, Logan Shroyer, Lonnie Chavis, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Milo Ventimiglia, Parker Bates

