'This Is Us' Cast Steps Out for Season One Wrap Party - See the Pics!

The cast of NBC’s This Is Us finished shooting season one earlier this month, and they celebrated their success at their wrap party last night!

The series’ stars headed to the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on Thursday (February 16) in Los Angeles.

Justin Hartley‘s fiancee Chrishell Stause snapped this pic of him with Logan Shroyer and Parker Bates, who both portray the younger versions of Justin‘s character.

“I love my man @justinhartley in all his carnations! 😍❤ #thisisus @thisisus,” Chrishell captioned the Instagram photo (below).

They were joined by Milo Ventimiglia, Chris Sullivan, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Eris Baker, Faithe Herman, Lonnie Chavis, and creator Dan Fogelman.

A post shared by chrishell7 (@chrishell7) on Feb 16, 2017 at 10:03pm PST

Also pictured inside: Justin and Chrishell leaving Katsyua arm-in-arm after dinner that same night in Hollywood.

Click inside to see more pics from the party…

This Is Us Wrap Party 🎉 thank you Mr Dan! pic.twitter.com/TUHKiDdGQK — Lonnie Chavis (@LonnieChavis) February 17, 2017

This Is Us ….the remix A post shared by Eris Baker (@erisbaker) on Feb 16, 2017 at 10:15pm PST

Hanging with my dad and twin brother. I think my mom's in New York this week… A post shared by mackenziehancsicsak (@mackenziehancsicsak) on Feb 16, 2017 at 11:24pm PST

Just missing @sterlingkb1 but we've all enjoyed being Randall and it's been a blessing to connect with so many people in so many places 🙏🏼#gorandall #thisisus #itsawrap #season1 A post shared by Lonnie Chavis (@lonniechavis) on Feb 17, 2017 at 12:18pm PST

Beautiful @roxyolin ❤ #thisisus #wrapparty A post shared by 💜Faithe C. Herman (@faitheherman) on Feb 16, 2017 at 10:32pm PST