'This Is Us' Cast Steps Out for Season One Wrap Party - See the Pics!
The cast of NBC’s This Is Us finished shooting season one earlier this month, and they celebrated their success at their wrap party last night!
The series’ stars headed to the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on Thursday (February 16) in Los Angeles.
Justin Hartley‘s fiancee Chrishell Stause snapped this pic of him with Logan Shroyer and Parker Bates, who both portray the younger versions of Justin‘s character.
“I love my man @justinhartley in all his carnations! 😍❤ #thisisus @thisisus,” Chrishell captioned the Instagram photo (below).
They were joined by Milo Ventimiglia, Chris Sullivan, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Eris Baker, Faithe Herman, Lonnie Chavis, and creator Dan Fogelman.
Also pictured inside: Justin and Chrishell leaving Katsyua arm-in-arm after dinner that same night in Hollywood.
This Is Us Wrap Party 🎉 thank you Mr Dan! pic.twitter.com/TUHKiDdGQK
— Lonnie Chavis (@LonnieChavis) February 17, 2017
Come! On! #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/uuVo3jtxTA
— Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) February 17, 2017
My tv sis #erisbaker is such the fashionista ❤️ I want a jacket too 😁 #thisisus #wrapparty #erisbaker #wrapparty pic.twitter.com/0ZQzUY6mUw
— Faitheluv27 (@FaitheHerman) February 17, 2017
Everyone know we have the best time w/our uncle Kevin @justinhartley ❤️ #ThisIsUs #wrapparty #erisbaker pic.twitter.com/9eLzEB14yH
— Faitheluv27 (@FaitheHerman) February 17, 2017
It's ok we don't see Gpa Jack in the past Bc we see him now 😁❤️@MiloVentimiglia ❤️ #ThisIsUs #wrapparty #erisbaker pic.twitter.com/0apskgrZjv
— Faitheluv27 (@FaitheHerman) February 17, 2017