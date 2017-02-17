Top Stories
Fri, 17 February 2017 at 11:04 am

Tom Ford Is Still 'Excited' For The Oscars Despite 'Nocturnal Animals' Snub!

Tom Ford may have been unfortunately left off of the 2017 Oscars nominations list for his film Nocturnal Animals, but he is still looking forward to the big ceremony next week!

While attending the Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s An Unforgettable Evening Gala on Thursday (February 16) in Beverly Hills, the 55-year-old designer-filmmaker revealed that he’s still looking forward to cheering on Michael Shannon, who is nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category.

“I’m excited for Michael Shannon, who was in my film, who is nominated,” Tom expressed (via Yahoo). “I think he did an amazing job. I’m so happy that he received a nomination and I’ll be crossing my fingers for him.”

At the event, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson honored Tom with WCRF’s Courage Award. “It’s a little strange because I’m being honored for courage,” Tom added. “But the people who really deserve that award are the people who not only battle this disease but who are at the forefront of research and are taking care of people who have the disease, fighting the disease. I’m quite self conscious about that, however, anything I can to help, I do.”

Also in attendance at the event was Isla Fisher, Glen Powell, Chord Overstreet, Victoria Justice, Jason Derulo, host Tig Notaro, Erin Andrews and her fiance Jarret Stoll, Lisa Kudrow, Amber Valletta, Elizabeth Hurley and Gina Gershon.

FYI: Isla is wearing a Victoria Beckham dress with Edie Parker clutch and John Hardy jewelry. Victoria, Elizabeth and Erin are all carrying Edie Parker as well. Tom and Rita are both wearing Tom Ford.
Credit: Adriana M. Barraza, Matt Winkelmeyer; Photos: WENN, Getty
