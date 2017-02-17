Top Stories
Fri, 17 February 2017 at 4:17 pm

Viola Davis Says It's Not Always Great Being the Oscar Favorite

Viola Davis Says It's Not Always Great Being the Oscar Favorite

Viola Davis is widely expected to win the Oscar for her performance in Fences, but she says it doesn’t always feel great to be the favorite in the category.

The 51-year-old actress talked about the awards recognition during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday (February 16) in Hollywood.

“I’ve been the odds on favorite to win before and did not. It’s devastating; it makes it worse,” Viola said. “You’re sitting there and you’re like, ‘OK, I’m the odds-on favorite.’ And then your name is not called.”

“It’s like falling from a 100-story building…If you know you’re losing, it’s like falling from a one-story building,” she added.


