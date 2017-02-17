Top Stories
Pregnant Beyonce Cradles Baby Bump During Casual Outing

Pregnant Beyonce Cradles Baby Bump During Casual Outing

Chrissy Metz Defends Chris Sullivan's Fat Suit on 'This Is Us'

Chrissy Metz Defends Chris Sullivan's Fat Suit on 'This Is Us'

Kate Hudson Talks About Celebs Who Use Dating Apps!

Kate Hudson Talks About Celebs Who Use Dating Apps!

Justin Timberlake Weighs In On President Trump

Justin Timberlake Weighs In On President Trump

Fri, 17 February 2017 at 11:30 pm

Warren Frost Dead - 'Twin Peaks' & 'Seinfeld' Actor Dies at 91

Warren Frost Dead - 'Twin Peaks' & 'Seinfeld' Actor Dies at 91

Warren Frost has sadly passed away at the age of 91.

The actor, who starred on the original Twin Peaks as well as the show’s upcoming revival, died after a long illness in Middlebury, VT.

“Weâ€™re saddened today to announce the passing of our dear old dad, Warren Frost. From the Normandy shores on D-Day to his 50-year career on stage and screen, he remained the same humble guy from Vermont who taught us that a life devoted to telling the right kind of truths can make a real difference in the lives of others. Weâ€™re grateful to have shared him with the world for as long as we did,” Warren‘s son Mark wrote in a statement.

Warren is also know for his role as George Costanza’s almost-father-in-law on Seinfeld.

Our thoughts are with Warren‘s family and friends during this difficult time.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: RIP, Warren Frost

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brooklyn Beckham breaks his arm while on family vacation - TMZ
  • Angelina Jolie and Jared Leto are not dating - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran releases a new song on his birthday - Just Jared Jr
  • Check out the set pics of the Love Actually sequel - Lainey Gossip
  • Chris Colfer will star in sci-fi TV drama Indigo - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here