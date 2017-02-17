Warren Frost Dead - 'Twin Peaks' & 'Seinfeld' Actor Dies at 91
Warren Frost has sadly passed away at the age of 91.
The actor, who starred on the original Twin Peaks as well as the show’s upcoming revival, died after a long illness in Middlebury, VT.
“Weâ€™re saddened today to announce the passing of our dear old dad, Warren Frost. From the Normandy shores on D-Day to his 50-year career on stage and screen, he remained the same humble guy from Vermont who taught us that a life devoted to telling the right kind of truths can make a real difference in the lives of others. Weâ€™re grateful to have shared him with the world for as long as we did,” Warren‘s son Mark wrote in a statement.
Warren is also know for his role as George Costanza’s almost-father-in-law on Seinfeld.
Our thoughts are with Warren‘s family and friends during this difficult time.