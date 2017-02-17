Top Stories
Fri, 17 February 2017 at 1:09 pm

Zoe Saldana Snaps Selfie With 'Los Angeles Confidential' Cover at Her Celebration

Zoe Saldana poses for photos while attending a celebration of the Los Angeles Confidential Winter Issue on Thursday (February 16) at 3033 Wilshire in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old actress snapped a selfie with a giant copy of her cover photo while on the carpet!

Also in attendance at the dinner was model Eric Rutherford.

Next up for Zoe is the release of her upcoming superhero movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in May. She is reprising her role as Gamora and she is expected to appear alongside the other Guardians in The Avengers: Infinity War.

FYI: Zoe is wearing a Fendi dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and Alezan jewelry.
