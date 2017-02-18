Aaron Carter Allegedly Attacked By His Opening Act (Video)

Aaron Carter was attacked during his concert on Friday night (February 17) and he was looking bloody while being taken to the hospital.

The 29-year-old entertainer was allegedly attacked by one of the band members of his opening act, ILL State, according to TMZ.

When Aaron started his set at the Loony Bin in Bradley, Illinois, the band member was goofing off in the crowd and grabbing people’s phones while Aaron tried to perform.

The band member was dragged away by security and Aaron decided to put his own take on “Bye Felicia” and said “Bye Felipe” to the man, who was Hispanic. After the guy was taken out of the bar, he came back in and allegedly attacked Aaron. A speaker and his computer were reportedly damaged as well.

Watch the moment happen in the video below.