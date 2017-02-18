Aaron Carter Speaks Out After Being Attacked at His Concert

Aaron Carter is speaking out after he was attacked on stage at his concert in Illinois.

The 29-year-old entertainer was left bloodied and he was rushed to the hospital after a member of his opening act allegedly attacked him during the show.

The guy had reportedly been causing a disruption in the crowd during Aaron‘s set and when security kicked him out, the singer reportedly said, “Bye Felipe” instead of the commonly said “Bye Felicia.” The man, who was Hispanic, took it as a racially charged comment and rushed back into the venue and punched Aaron on stage.

Aaron explained that he was just using the male version of Felicia.

“This dude sized me up after I said he had to go and said bye Felipe like bye Felicia the male version.. Friday? He needed to go,” Aaron tweeted.

He also clarified what happened by saying, “I didn’t get beat up I got a hit and pushed when I wasn’t looking and they ran out the club and I stood on the speakers waiting for them.

Click inside to read all of Aaron Carter’s tweets about what happened…

