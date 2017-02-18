Aaron Carter Speaks Out After Being Attacked at His Concert
Aaron Carter is speaking out after he was attacked on stage at his concert in Illinois.
The 29-year-old entertainer was left bloodied and he was rushed to the hospital after a member of his opening act allegedly attacked him during the show.
The guy had reportedly been causing a disruption in the crowd during Aaron‘s set and when security kicked him out, the singer reportedly said, “Bye Felipe” instead of the commonly said “Bye Felicia.” The man, who was Hispanic, took it as a racially charged comment and rushed back into the venue and punched Aaron on stage.
Aaron explained that he was just using the male version of Felicia.
“This dude sized me up after I said he had to go and said bye Felipe like bye Felicia the male version.. Friday? He needed to go,” Aaron tweeted.
He also clarified what happened by saying, “I didn’t get beat up I got a hit and pushed when I wasn’t looking and they ran out the club and I stood on the speakers waiting for them.
Click inside to read all of Aaron Carter’s tweets about what happened…
Read all of the tweets below!
I'm all G
— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) February 18, 2017
Everything is good for right now, police are investigating.
— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) February 18, 2017
I'm still standing.
— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) February 18, 2017
Just checked out the hospital 💪🏻
— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) February 18, 2017
In the face of opposition I still try and promote LøVë
— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) February 18, 2017
Yea that warranted getting assaulted & battery and punched twice in the head and still not knocked out. 🤔 https://t.co/qwhDC9S9g1
— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) February 18, 2017
Chillen w my boys before I finally get to bed… hospitals suck. & so do bullies. My face is still pretty though and untouched. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/xvqGDFaSEq
— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) February 18, 2017
I did nothing wrong dude! Thanks for your input though 👍🏻 https://t.co/kffqR2OkeX
— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) February 18, 2017
I didn't get beat up I got a hit and pushed when I wasn't looking and they ran out the club and I stood on the speakers waiting for them? https://t.co/vmeeqdiOEZ
— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) February 18, 2017
Maybe he should've not been a fake security guard causing liability to the venue and antagonizing me and my fans mid show… https://t.co/vmeeqd1dNr
— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) February 18, 2017
This dude sized me up after I said he had to go and said bye Felipe like bye Felicia the male version.. Friday? He needed to go. https://t.co/80CrFvGtHr
— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) February 18, 2017
Due to unforeseen circumstances, my show for tomorrow night in Bradley, IL is cancelled. I'm so sorry. I LøVë you all! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/xmxOdmeaLr
— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) February 18, 2017
Have a good day guys gotta get off this thing & go to sleep haven't been able too, a lots been happening, I can only explain myself so much
— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) February 18, 2017