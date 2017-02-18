Angelina Jolie's Kids Beam with Pride While Watching Her Speak in Cambodia!

Angelina Jolie speaks on stage while premiering her new film First They Killed My Father on Saturday night (February 18) at the Elephant Terrace inside the Angkor Park in Siem Reap, Cambodia.

The 41-year-old actress directed the new movie for Netflix and her kids Maddox, 15, and Shiloh, 10, beamed with pride while standing behind her on stage during the speech.

Maddox, who was born in Cambodia, and Shiloh both spoke during the press conference held earlier in the day.

Angelina‘s four other children – Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8 – were also at the premiere and they all sat together in the front row.

10+ pictures inside of Angelina Jolie and her kids at the premiere…