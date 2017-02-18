Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Support Her at Movie Premiere in Cambodia!

Aaron Carter Allegedly Attacked By His Opening Act (Video)

Pregnant Beyonce Cradles Baby Bump During Casual Outing

Big Sean Attacked During CD Signing, Fan Slaps Him (Video)

Sat, 18 February 2017 at 2:03 pm

Ansel Elgort & Anthony Mackie Face Off in NBA All-Star Celebrity Game!

Ansel Elgort & Anthony Mackie Face Off in NBA All-Star Celebrity Game!

Ansel Elgort and Anthony Mackie play on opposing teams during the 2017 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night (February 17) at the Mercedez-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.

The guys were joined in the game by Nick Cannon, DJ Khaled, Shark Tank‘s Mark Cuban, and more.

“I’m playing basketball tonight on ESPN in the celebrity all star game lol!! At 7pm EST,” Ansel tweeted before the game.

Also pictured inside: Nick appearing on Amazon’s Style Code Live earlier in the week.
