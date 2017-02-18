Ansel Elgort & Anthony Mackie Face Off in NBA All-Star Celebrity Game!

Ansel Elgort and Anthony Mackie play on opposing teams during the 2017 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night (February 17) at the Mercedez-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.

The guys were joined in the game by Nick Cannon, DJ Khaled, Shark Tank‘s Mark Cuban, and more.

“I’m playing basketball tonight on ESPN in the celebrity all star game lol!! At 7pm EST,” Ansel tweeted before the game.

Also pictured inside: Nick appearing on Amazon’s Style Code Live earlier in the week.