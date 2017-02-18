Ashlee Simpson Shares Sweet Birthday Message For Dad Joe As He Battles Cancer

Ashlee Simpson is sharing her love for her dad Joe Simpson!

The 32-year-old singer took to Instagram to wish Joe a happy birthday.

Back in November, Joe announced that he was battling prostate cancer.

Since then, he’s been staying optimistic and continuing his life as normal as possible.

“Happy Birthday Daddy your my sunshine I love you sooooooo very much,” Ashlee captioned the below picture.