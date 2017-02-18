Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Support Her at Movie Premiere in Cambodia!

Aaron Carter Allegedly Attacked By His Opening Act (Video)

Pregnant Beyonce Cradles Baby Bump During Casual Outing

Big Sean Attacked During CD Signing, Fan Slaps Him (Video)

Sat, 18 February 2017 at 11:34 am

Bella Thorne Shows Off Fab Bikini Body During Mexico Vacation

Bella Thorne is showing off her amazing bikini body during a Mexican getaway with some besties this weekend.

The Famous in Love star headed south to escape the Californian rainstorm with her pals, including model Kyra Santoro.

Earlier today, Bella was asked just how she got her body and her response was super simple: “Work out a shit ton and try and eat healthier. Lots of protein to build that booty.”

Photos: AKM-GSI
