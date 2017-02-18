Bella Thorne Shows Off Fab Bikini Body During Mexico Vacation

Bella Thorne is showing off her amazing bikini body during a Mexican getaway with some besties this weekend.

The Famous in Love star headed south to escape the Californian rainstorm with her pals, including model Kyra Santoro.

Earlier today, Bella was asked just how she got her body and her response was super simple: “Work out a shit ton and try and eat healthier. Lots of protein to build that booty.”

