Angelina Jolie's Kids Beam with Pride While Watching Her Speak in Cambodia!

Lana Del Rey Surprise Releases New Song 'Love' - LISTEN NOW!

Aaron Carter Allegedly Attacked By His Opening Act (Video)

Big Sean Attacked During CD Signing, Fan Slaps Him (Video)

Sat, 18 February 2017 at 4:55 pm

Big Sean Explains What Happened During Fan Attack

Big Sean is speaking out to deny that a fan slapped him during a CD signing and to clarify what actually happened.

The 28-year-old rapper said that the fan tried to hit him, but he was able to stop the attack.

“Look I never comment on this type of sh-t but they can’t do me dirty and say a fan smacked me or no sh-t like that,” Sean tweeted. “some guy waited in line in the cold since 10am, bought my CD, when I signed his CD n shook his hand he TRIED to hit me off guard.”

The signing was shut down after the incident and Sean took to Twitter to apologize to the fans who wasn’t able to meet.

Click inside to read all of Sean’s tweets about the incident…

Read all of the tweets about the incident below!
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Big Sean

