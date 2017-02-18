Big Sean Explains What Happened During Fan Attack
Big Sean is speaking out to deny that a fan slapped him during a CD signing and to clarify what actually happened.
The 28-year-old rapper said that the fan tried to hit him, but he was able to stop the attack.
“Look I never comment on this type of sh-t but they can’t do me dirty and say a fan smacked me or no sh-t like that,” Sean tweeted. “some guy waited in line in the cold since 10am, bought my CD, when I signed his CD n shook his hand he TRIED to hit me off guard.”
The signing was shut down after the incident and Sean took to Twitter to apologize to the fans who wasn’t able to meet.
the dude was released from a mental hospital last week, has a long record of mental illness n was off his meds. Very serious issues
He claimed he had wrote songs for Michael Jackson, Jay Z n was wit Birdman etc. I'm hoping he's getting the proper treatment he needs.
I wanted to keep the signing going but the store shut it down. Sorry it got ruined for the rest of the real fans
I got the #1 Album in the country currently and am grateful for every listener who got love for me. Everyday a dream come true🙏🏾#IDecided.
