Sat, 18 February 2017 at 12:29 pm
Camila Cabello & J Balvin Make a Music Video in Miami!
Camila Cabello sings out while filming a new music video alongside J Balvin on Friday (February 17) in Miami, Fla.
The former Fifth Harmony singer is collaborating on a song with Pitbull and J Balvin.
Filmed on Espanola Way, the street was dressed to look like the capital of Cuba, Havana.
Camila, who posed with the Cuban flag on the set, has familial roots in the country.
20+ pictures inside of Camila Cabello on the set of her upcoming music video…
