Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Support Her at Movie Premiere in Cambodia!

Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Support Her at Movie Premiere in Cambodia!

Aaron Carter Allegedly Attacked By His Opening Act (Video)

Aaron Carter Allegedly Attacked By His Opening Act (Video)

Pregnant Beyonce Cradles Baby Bump During Casual Outing

Pregnant Beyonce Cradles Baby Bump During Casual Outing

Big Sean Attacked During CD Signing, Fan Slaps Him (Video)

Big Sean Attacked During CD Signing, Fan Slaps Him (Video)

Sat, 18 February 2017 at 12:29 pm

Camila Cabello & J Balvin Make a Music Video in Miami!

Camila Cabello & J Balvin Make a Music Video in Miami!

Camila Cabello sings out while filming a new music video alongside J Balvin on Friday (February 17) in Miami, Fla.

The former Fifth Harmony singer is collaborating on a song with Pitbull and J Balvin.

Filmed on Espanola Way, the street was dressed to look like the capital of Cuba, Havana.

Camila, who posed with the Cuban flag on the set, has familial roots in the country.

pa mi gente latina stand up

A post shared by Camila Cabello (@camila_cabello) on

20+ pictures inside of Camila Cabello on the set of her upcoming music video…

Just Jared on Facebook
camila cabello j balvin make a music video in miami 01
camila cabello j balvin make a music video in miami 02
camila cabello j balvin make a music video in miami 03
camila cabello j balvin make a music video in miami 04
camila cabello j balvin make a music video in miami 05
camila cabello j balvin make a music video in miami 06
camila cabello j balvin make a music video in miami 07
camila cabello j balvin make a music video in miami 08
camila cabello j balvin make a music video in miami 09
camila cabello j balvin make a music video in miami 10
camila cabello j balvin make a music video in miami 11
camila cabello j balvin make a music video in miami 12
camila cabello j balvin make a music video in miami 13
camila cabello j balvin make a music video in miami 14
camila cabello j balvin make a music video in miami 15
camila cabello j balvin make a music video in miami 16
camila cabello j balvin make a music video in miami 17
camila cabello j balvin make a music video in miami 18
camila cabello j balvin make a music video in miami 19
camila cabello j balvin make a music video in miami 20
camila cabello j balvin make a music video in miami 21

Photos: FameFlynet Pictures
Posted to: Camila Cabello, J Balvin, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Joe Jonas and DNCE made a surprise appearance at a cancer research fundraiser - TMZ
  • Kim Kardashian is not headed to Paris Fashion Week - Gossip Cop
  • Demi Lovato kicked her boyfriend's butt! - Just Jared Jr
  • There are new, scary details about Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter's accident - Wetpaint
  • Robert Pattinson made a rare appearance with FKA Twigs - Lainey Gossip
  • Hillary Clinton and Kate McKinnon hit the town together - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here