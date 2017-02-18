Top Stories
Sat, 18 February 2017 at 8:20 am

Charlotte McKinney Celebrates 'Ocean Drive' Cover With Oceanside Vacay

Charlotte McKinney Celebrates 'Ocean Drive' Cover With Oceanside Vacay

Charlotte McKinney is the latest Ocean Drive cover star so she had to head to Miami to celebrate!

The 23-year-old model and actress attended the mag’s cover reveal event on Thursday (Feberuay 16) at Byblos in Miami, Fla.

“Thank you @oceandrivemag and @guess @byblosmiami for such an amazing event last night in Miami ❤️,” Charlotte wrote on her Instagram.

The following day, Charlotte enjoyed some downtime on the beach with a girlfriend as they tanned and took a dip in the ocean.

FYI: Charlotte is wearing a Solid & Striped swimsuit.

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures, World Red Eye
