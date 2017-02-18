Charlotte McKinney Celebrates 'Ocean Drive' Cover With Oceanside Vacay

Charlotte McKinney is the latest Ocean Drive cover star so she had to head to Miami to celebrate!

The 23-year-old model and actress attended the mag’s cover reveal event on Thursday (Feberuay 16) at Byblos in Miami, Fla.

“Thank you @oceandrivemag and @guess @byblosmiami for such an amazing event last night in Miami ❤️,” Charlotte wrote on her Instagram.

The following day, Charlotte enjoyed some downtime on the beach with a girlfriend as they tanned and took a dip in the ocean.

FYI: Charlotte is wearing a Solid & Striped swimsuit.