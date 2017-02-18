Sat, 18 February 2017 at 8:20 am
Charlotte McKinney Celebrates 'Ocean Drive' Cover With Oceanside Vacay
Charlotte McKinney is the latest Ocean Drive cover star so she had to head to Miami to celebrate!
The 23-year-old model and actress attended the mag’s cover reveal event on Thursday (Feberuay 16) at Byblos in Miami, Fla.
“Thank you @oceandrivemag and @guess @byblosmiami for such an amazing event last night in Miami ❤️,” Charlotte wrote on her Instagram.
The following day, Charlotte enjoyed some downtime on the beach with a girlfriend as they tanned and took a dip in the ocean.
FYI: Charlotte is wearing a Solid & Striped swimsuit.
Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures, World Red Eye Posted to: Charlotte McKinney
