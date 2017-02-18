Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Kids Beam with Pride While Watching Her Speak in Cambodia!

Lana Del Rey Surprise Releases New Song 'Love' - LISTEN NOW!

Aaron Carter Allegedly Attacked By His Opening Act (Video)

Big Sean Attacked During CD Signing, Fan Slaps Him (Video)

Elizabeth Banks Makes Appearance in New 'Power Rangers' Trailer (Video)

Elizabeth Banks Makes Appearance in New 'Power Rangers' Trailer (Video)

Elizabeth Banks is almost unrecognizable in the brand-new trailer for the upcoming Power Rangers movie!

The 43-year-old actress stars as Rita Repulsa, who is shown summoning the monster Goldar in the new footage.

“Five little Rangers, how cute,” Elizabeth‘s Rita says before battle.

Power Rangers follows a group of high-school kids who gain unique superpowers and learn to use them in order to save the world.

The film also stars Bryan Cranston as Zordon, Dacre Montgomery as Jason/The Red Ranger, Naomi Scott as Kimberly/The Pink Ranger, Becky G as Trini/The Yellow Ranger, Ludi Lin as Zack/The Black Ranger, and RJ Cyler as Billy/The Blue Ranger.

Watch below and don’t miss Power Rangers when it hits theaters on March 24!


Power Rangers (2017 Movie) All-Star Trailer
