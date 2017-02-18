Elizabeth Banks Makes Appearance in New 'Power Rangers' Trailer (Video)

Elizabeth Banks is almost unrecognizable in the brand-new trailer for the upcoming Power Rangers movie!

The 43-year-old actress stars as Rita Repulsa, who is shown summoning the monster Goldar in the new footage.

“Five little Rangers, how cute,” Elizabeth‘s Rita says before battle.

Power Rangers follows a group of high-school kids who gain unique superpowers and learn to use them in order to save the world.

The film also stars Bryan Cranston as Zordon, Dacre Montgomery as Jason/The Red Ranger, Naomi Scott as Kimberly/The Pink Ranger, Becky G as Trini/The Yellow Ranger, Ludi Lin as Zack/The Black Ranger, and RJ Cyler as Billy/The Blue Ranger.

Watch below and don’t miss Power Rangers when it hits theaters on March 24!



Power Rangers (2017 Movie) All-Star Trailer