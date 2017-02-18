Top Stories
Sat, 18 February 2017 at 11:56 pm

Gigi Hadid Promotes Her 'Tommy X Gigi' Collection in London

Gigi Hadid Promotes Her 'Tommy X Gigi' Collection in London

Gigi Hadid greets crowds of fans as she arrives at the Tommy Hilfiger store on Saturday afternoon (February 18) in London, England.

The 21-year-old model stayed warm in a oversized, silver winter coat over a sweatshirt and leather pants.

Gigi arrived at the store to promote her new Tommy X Gigi collection.

Earlier this month, Gigi and designer Tommy Hilfiger debuted the collection at a fashion show in California.

