Gwen Stefani Joins Blake Shelton on Stage at His L.A. Concert! (Video)

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are just the cutest couple!

The 47-year-old pop singer surprised fans by joining her country singer boyfriend on stage during his concert on Friday night (February 17) at the Forum in Los Angeles.

While she was on stage, the duo performed their 2016 duet “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” for the audience.

After the show, Blake, Gwen, and her three kids – Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 2 – celebrated backstage with cake, mural of the couple, and JELL-o shots for the adults!

SURPRISE! Gwen Stefani + Blake Shelton duet! 💖 (See more on Snap! 👻: theforum) #BlakeForum A post shared by The Forum (@theforum) on Feb 17, 2017 at 11:36pm PST

