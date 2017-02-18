Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Support Her at Movie Premiere in Cambodia!

Aaron Carter Allegedly Attacked By His Opening Act (Video)

Pregnant Beyonce Cradles Baby Bump During Casual Outing

Big Sean Attacked During CD Signing, Fan Slaps Him (Video)

Sat, 18 February 2017 at 2:57 pm

Hannah Jeter Got Stuck In an Elevator at SI Swimsuit Event

Hannah Jeter Got Stuck In an Elevator at SI Swimsuit Event

Hannah Jeter and Hannah Ferguson walk the red carpet at the VIBES by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Launch Festival event on Friday night (February 17) in Houston, Tex.

The ladies had a scary moment at the Sports Illustrated event in New York City the night before when they got stuck in an elevator while trying to leave the party!

“The party was on the second floor, and Hannah [Jeter] took the elevator down one floor to exit because they didn’t want her to take the stairs because she’s pregnant,” a source told Page Six. “There was a huge commotion when she and Hannah Ferguson got stuck inside, they were in there for about 30 minutes. The fire department was called, and two huge trucks arrived with about 20 firefighters. They came at the elevator with a big hook to get the two models out.”

When she emerged, Hannah “was totally calm and thanked the firefighters for coming to her assistance.”

Also pictured inside: Barbara Palvin, Lais Ribeiro, Robyn Lawley, Rose Bertram, and Kate Bock attending the party in Houston.
